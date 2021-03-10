One New Covid-19 Case Confirmed in Savannakhet, Laos

The Savannakhet Provincial Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that Laos has confirmed one new case of Covid-19.

The new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed by the Savannakhet Provincial Taskforce, concerning a Lao citizen returning from work in Thailand.

Case 48, a 43-year-old male, had been working as a vegetable vendor at a fresh market in Pathumthani Province, Thailand.

The man travelled to Mukdahan Province, Thailand before crossing into Laos via Savannakhet Province at the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge II on 4 March.

The man was sent to a state quarantine center where he was tested for Covid-19.

On 9 March his test returned a positive result for Covid-19 and he was immediately sent for treatment at Savannakhet Hospital.

36 people who accompanied the man, or who had close contact with him, have been tested for the coronavirus and are awaiting results.

Laos has now confirmed a total of 48 cases of Covid-19 while the two latest cases reported on 5 March. Six people now remain under treatment for the virus.

The country has not reported any deaths from Covid-19.

Laos launched another round of Covid-19 vaccinations for medical personnel and at-risk groups across the country last week.