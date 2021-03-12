Man Seriously Injured in Horrific Crash in Phonthan Village, Vientiane

A man has been seriously injured during a crash in Phonthan Village, Vientiane Capital yesterday evening.

According to a report by Vientiane Assistance 1624, the incident occurred at midnight in Phonethan Village, Saysettha District.

After an illegal street race caused a motorcyclist to fall from his bike, the car behind was forced to swerve in order to avoid hitting the fallen motorcyclist, crashing into another motorbike.

The rider of the second bike was seriously injured, suffering a severed right arm and broken left leg.

According to an eyewitness, a street racing hooligan was speeding down the road and fell from his bike in the face of oncoming traffic.

The death toll for road accidents throughout Laos reached over 1,000 last year, while the Traffic Police Department says many accidents go unreported, meaning the real number of accidents could be as much as 30% higher.

The two major causes of road accidents in Laos are drink driving and reckless driving, with many people calling for a drastic change to the driving culture.