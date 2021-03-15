Lao Authorities Trial Covid-19 Insurance and Health Tracking Devices

Authorities have begun trialing Covid-19 insurance and health tracking devices for foreign citizens entering Laos.

According to a notice issued by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, foreign citizens entering Laos will be required to purchase Covid-19 insurance, as well as wearing a health tracking device.

Authorities now require all travelers entering the country to purchase Covid insurance and rent a wrist monitor, after some foreigners left their quarantine hotels without permission, according to the notice.

Wearing a health monitoring system helps to monitor people’s location via GPS and automatically checks their body temperature. The health tracking device can also be used to request emergency assistance by pressing a button.

Diplomats, UN employees, International Organizations, and employees of government sectors are exempt from purchase of the Covid-19 insurance and from wearing a health tracking device.

The trial began on 3 March at the Wattay International Airport Checkpoint and will then expand to other Checkpoints throughout the country.

The notice states that SDS Group Co. Ltd, and Zhongji Insurance Company will be responsible for the provision of Covid insurance and health tracking devices.

According to the notice, the Covid-19 insurance will include differing rates with expiry periods depending on price. A package priced at USD 100 per person will expire in 21 days, while a USD 150 package expires in 45 days, and a USD 250 package will expire in 60 days.

The insurance is only available for those between 1 to 90 years old.

The insurance coverage for those who test positive and require medical treatment will be valued at USD 10,000 to 20,000.