Luang Prabang Authorities Revise Lao New Year Schedule

Authorities in Luang Prabang have revised the dates for Lao New Year festivities in the province, with a shorter schedule now in place.

According to the latest notice issued by the Luang Prabang provincial governor’s office, people in the province may enjoy Lao New Year festivities this year but must adhere to measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.

Under the notice, the official holiday dates for Lao New Year in the province will now be cut to 14, 15, and 16 April.

In wording reminiscent of the notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office last Thursday, Luang Prabang authorities say people in the province may participate in festivities and celebrations with their families, at their workplaces, and at temples in accordance with Lao traditions.

However, outdoor entertainment venues, the Miss New Year procession, or music and dance performances at river banks, temples, or other public places have been prohibited.

The use of unclean water, dyed water, or use of vehicles to splash water has also been prohibited.

The notice also states that the market fairs will not go ahead unless otherwise specified by authorities.

The new notice appears to supersede a notice issued by the mayor of Luang Prabang last week outlining the schedule of activities for Lao New Year, which was to run from 10 to 25 April.