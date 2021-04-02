New Mayor Elected for Vientiane Capital

The inaugural session of the Vientiane People’s Council’s second legislature elected Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone as the new Mayor of Vientiane Capital.

Mr. Atsaphangthong, who was formerly Deputy Mayor of the nation’s capital, replaces Dr. Sinlavong Khountphaythoune, who will take up a new position in the Lao Front for National Development, Vientiane Times reports.

Dr. Sinlavong held many important government positions over the past 15 years, including Minister of Planning and Investment and Minister and Head of the Government Office.

The new members of the Vientiane People’s Council were voted onto the council during the national election on 21 March. The inaugural session saw Vientiane Party Secretary, Dr. Anouphab Tounalom, elected as President of the Vientiane People’s Council’s second legislature.

According to the Vientiane Times, the Party Secretary traditionally also assumes the position of mayor, however, a precedent set in 2008 has allowed Mr. Atsaphangthong to hold the position while Mr. Anouphab takes the Party Secretary position.

Vientiane authorities have set an annual growth target of 7-8 percent for the capital’s Gross Domestic Product from 2021 to 2025, aiming for annual income per capita at USD 8,750 by 2025.