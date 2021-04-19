Dachser Shanghai is recognized as CEIV Pharma Certified by IATA

Certification ensures compliance on an international standard to safeguard pharmaceutical product integrity throughout the transport process

The logistics service provider is now certified in three continents covering the two biggest economies in Asia

HONG KONG / SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 April 2021 – International Logistics service provider Dachser received the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification from IATA for its Shanghai organization including its PVG airport branch in March 2021. This marks the finalization of a project of extensive preparation, complex procedures and detailed auditing, despite additional challenges caused by the global pandemic.

Picture caption: Michelle Jiang, Team Leader Life Science & Healthcare Air & Sea Logistics North China, delightedly receiving the IATA’s CEIV Pharma Certificate for Dachser Shanghai

With this certification, Dachser Shanghai now joins the very close circle of few logistics companies in the region to be recognized by IATA for temperature-controlled and time-sensitive products transportation. CEIV Pharma Certificate ensures that infrastructure, equipment, operations, and personnel are complied with the standards and regulations expected by pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“A resilient and reliable logistics network for Life Science and Healthcare (LSH) products has proven critical in light of current events,” said Yves Larquemin, Managing Director ASL Far East North. “The professionalism and hard work put in by our colleagues to achieve certification by IATA will allow Dachser to play our part in the LSH industry.”

Unprecedented remote auditing process

The usual procedure of IATA sending an independent validator to the company’s office for assessment and audit was not feasible due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. In an unprecedented and unique move, IATA went with a digital solution for the audit process. This was facilitated by Dachser’s already mature digital logistics systems.

While the company recorded video footage in advance to demonstrate its cargo management process, during the live audit sessions conducted online, Dachser utilized its digital Document Library, where files were stored on a shared platform in an orderly manner to address validator’s questions with supporting document accurately, resulting in a smooth and successful audit validation process.

Worldwide demand and domestic market potential

Responding to growing global demand, Dachser has been expanding its LSH capabilities in its logistics network for years. The logistics service provider received its first CEIV Pharma certification in 2018 for its Frankfurt branch in Germany and by 2019 was also certified for its Atlanta branch in the US and its two Indian branches in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Shanghai certification marks the company’s commitment on LSH and its excellence in handling such commodities which are extremely sensitive to time and temperature.

In addition, with the Chinese government’s “Health China 2030” directive to invest in the health and well-being of its people, Dachser Shanghai’s accreditation makes it well poised to fill the increased demand in transporting medical products and healthcare equipment across China.

“With the CEIV Pharma certification, Dachser establishes our leadership in continually adhering to the highest standards and demonstrating our professional capacity for ensuring the integrity of highly sensitive life-saving products,” concluded Larquemin.

About Dachser:

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, the company incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 30,800 employees at 387 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.6 billion in 2020. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 78.6 million shipments weighing 39.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries on five continents. In Asia, there are branch offices in 48 locations across 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk