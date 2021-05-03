Lao Police Confirm Case 59 in Custody, Will Face Legal Action

Police in Laos have confirmed that Ms. Monemina (Tyna), or Case 59, has been taken into custody after leaving hospital.

Lieutenant Colonel Vilaphone Phayboun, Head of the Foreigner Control Department at the Vientiane Capital Police Command and a member of the Vientiane Capital Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, gave a statement to the media earlier today confirming that Ms. Monemina (Tyna), known as Case 59, had been taken into police custody.

She was collected from hospital by police after making a full recovery from Covid-19 but has been placed into quarantine for a further 14 days under close observation.

According to Colonel Vilaphone, an investigation is to be launched into the actions of Case 59, after which she will be heard in court and could be sentenced for violating certain articles of the Penal Code of the Lao PDR.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities have returned Lao national, Ms. Phavady Viphakone, to Laos to face charges after she and two Thai nationals illegally entered the country via Savannakhet Province on 6 April.

Ms. Phavady and two Thai men met with Ms. Monemina (Tyna) in Savannakhet and then travelled with her from Savannakhet to Vientiane Capital, leading to events that caused the second wave of Covid-19 in Laos.

The three then fled Laos, taking a boat across the Mekong River from Vientiane on the night of 17 April, while Monemina (Tyna) was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19.