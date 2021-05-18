Champasack Hit By Heavy Storms

A heavy storm hit parts of Champasack Province this morning, damaging a large number of residential properties.

Khong and Sanasomboune districts were the hardest hit, according to reports on social media, with the storm raging through villages in the early hours of the morning.

Strong winds damaged rooftops and blew down trees, as well as damaging farmland and crops.

Unofficial reports suggest that as many as fifty houses were damaged by the storm, however, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Authorities have begun clearing the wreckage and are estimating the cost of the damage.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has warned people across the country this week to be cautious of extreme weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds.