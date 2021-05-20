First Dose Vaccines Run Out as Laos Continues Fight Against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has issued a notice stating that supplies of first-does vaccinations have run out.

The notice appears on the Ministry of Health Facebook page, Center of Information and Education for Health.

The notice reads:

Supplies of first-dose Covid-19 vaccines have now run out. If you have not yet received your first dose vaccination, please wait for the next round which will commence soon.

For now, only second-dose vaccinations are being carried out. Please bring your green vaccination certificate with you for your second-dose vaccination.

The country has conducted 542,132 first-dose vaccinations, while second-dose vaccinations stand at 92,582, according to a Ministry report dated 18 May.

Vaccines provided to residents in Laos have included Russian-made Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm, and a shipment of Oxford AstraZeneca donated by the COVAX alliance.

China has shipped over a million doses of Sinopharm to Laos and provided medical experts to assist Lao doctors and nurses, while Australia has promised a package of support for Laos including over 1 million doses of vaccines.

Laos has confirmed a total of 1,737 cases of Covid-19 and two deaths since the pandemic began.