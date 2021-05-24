Laos Confirms 21 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,822.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led the daily announcement by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, providing a rundown of the situation around the world before giving details on conditions in Laos.

She said that following 1,126 tests in the past 24 hours, Vientiane Capital saw nine new cases, Champsasack saw ten imported cases, Savannakhet saw one imported case, and Oudomxay saw one new case.

The new cases in Vientiane Capital were detected at Sivilay Market and Haykham Market in Saysettha District, and Anna Company in Saphanthong village, Sisattanak District.

Patthana Mining and a residence in Houaxiang village in Xaythany District recorded cases of Covid-19, as well as a residence in Chansavang village, Sikhottabong District.

Dr. Latsamy said the country now has 687 active cases, while 1,133 people had recently recovered.

She said that regional countries had detected the Indian variant of Covid-19, as well as the South African variant, which spread faster than the UK variant that is now present in Laos.

The outbreak in Laos which began in April has been attributed to the UK variant, according to Dr. Latsamy, and has produced many asymptomatic cases, causing people who are unaware of their infection to spread the virus to colleagues and family members.

Because of this, the Taskforce warns all residents to take every precaution by staying at home as much as possible and following the measures provided by the Taskforce such as wearing facemasks, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.