Community Spread Slows as Laos Confirms 12 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 as community spread decreases for the second day, while authorities warn against complacency.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvane led the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, saying that following 1,990 tests over the last 24 hours, the country had confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19.

Vientiane Capital saw four new cases of Covid-19, while Champasack recorded five imported cases, and Savannakhet recorded three imported cases.

The new cases of infection in Vientiane Capital had had contact with infected persons in Chommany village, Hongkaykeo, Vangsai, and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that while the number of cases in Vientiane Capital and other provinces ​has decreased to single digits, testing shows case numbers continue to rise and fall.

He said there are now 29 “red zones” across six districts in Vientiane Capital, and health officials have noticed continued movement among residents, particularly family visits, which can cause new clusters to occur.

He urged all residents to take greater responsibility in ensuring that they strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention measures and lockdown measures issued by the prime minister and other authorities.

The total number of cases in Laos now stands at 1,895 people, with two deaths.