Vientiane Residents Confused by Expressway Opening

Vientiane residents have expressed confusion on social media after photos and video of the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway operating as normal appeared online.

A video surfaced yesterday depicting cars queuing up to enter the expressway at Boua Village, Naxaythong District of Vientiane Capital, taking viewers by surprise, as it was believed that the expressway would remain closed during the lockdown.

The Laotian Times contacted the expressway for comment and were told that the expressway is open for use in line with measures determined by the government.

“The Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway will remain open throughout the lockdown, however, motorists must comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures issued by the government,” the expressway told reporters.

It is uncertain whether the video and photographs released on social media were captured during the lockdown period, while the expressway team stated that the toll gate in Boua Village rarely experiences traffic congestion because it is a small station.

The expressway would not make any further comment, leading social media users to guess that certain sections connecting parts of the toll road within Vientiane Capital may be open, while presumably sections leading in or out of the capital would be closed off.

According to the lockdown order issued by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital on 21 May, residents are prohibited from entering or exiting Vientiane Capital, which is still considered at risk for the spread of Covid-19. Only those with special authorization from the National Taskforce may enter or exit the province.

