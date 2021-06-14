China Provides Another 500,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine to Laos

Laos has received another batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccines containing 500,000 doses from the Chinese government.

The fifth shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Laos this evening of today, according to CRI.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong is expected to formally present the vaccines to a high-ranking Lao official this evening at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

Laos received its first shipment of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China on 31 December last year, containing some 2,000 doses, followed by 300,000 doses in February, 800,000 doses in early April, 300,000 doses in a fourth shipment in late April, and 500,000 doses in June.

A shipment of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines also arrived in Laos earlier this month through the COVAX Facility – a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – consisting of 100,620 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The second shipment of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines will arrive in Laos next month, containing some 132,000 doses.

This is a developing story.