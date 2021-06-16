Emergency Assistance Provided for Xayaboury Flood Victims

Provincial authorities in Xayaboury Province are accelerating the delivery of emergency relief to help the thousands of residents affected by floods.

Over 3,000 people in the province have been affected by the floods caused by torrential rain in the wake of Tropical Storm Koguma.

Local authorities are providing temporary housing while utilities including water and power have been cut off in inundated areas, Vientiane Times reports.

Governor of Xayaboury, Phongsavanh Sitthavong, is visiting the affected areas and has mobilized police and military units to provide assistance.

A force of 1,000 soldiers and police from Xayaboury and Luang Prabang provinces have been mobilized to assist in rescue and relief efforts,

He urged the armed forces and police to actively provide assistance to affected populations by helping clean out flooded homes and clearing debris. He called on police to ensure security during the crisis and prevent looting and theft.

Laos has seen widespread flooding following the tropical storm, with parts of Xieng Khouang, Bokeo, and Vientiane provinces also affected.

Homes in Bokeo were swept away in the floods, while the Nam Xong River burst its banks in the resort town of Vang Vieng, Vientiane Province, inundating local communities and tourism sites.