Laos Confirms Eight New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,033.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce, providing information on the spread of the virus in Laos.

Following 1,824 tests over the past 24 hours, eight new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded six new cases, while Champasack recorded two imported cases.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that two individuals who had been staying at the Oudomphone Apartments in Phonthan Village, Saysettha District, where infections had been recorded, violated regulations by leaving the apartment building and checking in at a hotel.

The two began to experience symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The country now has 120 active cases and has recorded three deaths attributed to the virus.