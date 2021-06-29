Lumpy Skin Disease Infects Over 2,000 Cattle in Vientiane

Some 2,330 cows and buffalo have been infected with lumpy skin disease across 128 villages in Vientiane Capital.

According to a report by Lao National Radio, lumpy skin disease has spread to cattle throughout 128 villages across seven districts in Vientiane Capital.

Head of the Vientiane Capital Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Lasai Nuanthasing, says the spread of lumpy skin disease in livestock has been recorded in the districts of Hadsayfong, Sangthong, Naxaythong, Sikhottabong, Xaythany, Saysettha, and Pakngeum.

“Some 2,330 animals have become infected with the disease, while 22 deaths have been recorded, and 2,040 recoveries have been made,” said Mr. Larsay Nouanthasing.

“Lumpy Skin Disease is a virus that affects the health of cows and buffalo. However, it is not transmissible to humans, and consumption of cow or buffalo meat remains safe after the animals have recovered,” Mr. Larsay added.

Experts from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries are now providing advice to cattle farmers, instructing them to isolate infected animals.

While there is no known treatment for the virus that causes lumpy skin disease itself, secondary infections among animals are usually treated with antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and vitamin injections.

The virus was first reported in Laos in April 2021, with the government exploring options for the provision of vaccines.

It has now infected thousands of animals and caused over 100 deaths.

The government of Laos placed a temporary ban on the import and export of livestock and beef products earlier this month to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease.