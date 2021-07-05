Laos Records 56 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 56 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,300.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun led the announcement by the National Taskforce, saying that 843 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 12 were community transmitted, while 44 cases were imported.

Vientiane Capital saw one community transmitted case and three imported cases, while Vientiane Province recorded 11 cases of community transmission.

Khammouane saw one imported case, Savannakhet saw eight imported cases, and Champasack saw 32 imported cases.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that Laos now has 222 active cases after 44 recent recoveries.

She said that the community transmitted cases in Vientiane Capital and Vientiane Province can be traced back to contact with infected persons in Boua Village, Naxaythong District, while the imported cases encompass Lao laborers returning home from Thailand.