Vientiane Capital to Upgrade Roads and Infrastructure

Vientiane Capital authorities are to upgrade nine roads alongside other infrastructure in the capital this year.

According to a report by Lao National Radio, nines roads in Vientiane Capital will be upgraded over a total of 23 kilometers.

Dongpalane Road, between Comcenter College roundabout and the Five Mesa Hospital roundabout, as well as the road between the Russian Circus and the Savang Junction, are two of the major roads to be upgraded.

The Mekong River Bank II Construction and Development project that links Km 3 of Sisattanak District to Hat Dokeo of Hadsayfong District will also begin this year.

Authorities are dismantling overhanging signage and billboards that block roadways and walkways, and clearing away street vendor stalls along Kaysone Phomvihane, Souphanouvong, and Lane Xang avenues.

City planning officials have set a goal of providing garbage collection bins for more than 150 villages across the capital, as well as developing waste treatment fields to meet international standards in Naxaythong and Sangthong Districts, as well as conducting a waste separation experiment in Dongnasok, Nong Bouathong Neua, and Pak Thang villages.

Meanwhile, green spaces and drainage are to be upgraded, while more areas will be reserved for parking space as the number of vehicles grows.