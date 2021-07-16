Authorities Search for Infected Golden Triangle Workers in Luang Prabang

Authorities are actively searching for workers who traveled to Luang Prabang Province from the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, raising concern about the spread of Covid-19.

According to a notice issued by the Luang Prabang Provincial Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, authorities have been searching for five workers suspected of illegally entering the province from Bokeo this week.

The notice stated that five workers were reported to have illegally left the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone of Bokeo and headed to the provinces of Oudomxay and Luang Prabang on Monday.

One of the workers was found in Oudomxay Province on the same day and tested positive for Covid-19 in the province yesterday.

The remaining four laborers continued on to Luang Prabang.

Authorities are now conducting a search and have notified village authorities in Luang Prabang Province to look locate the four and place them in quarantine, ensuring they are tested for Covid-19.

Bokeo Province called for support from the Central Taskforce to tighten restrictions on the movement of foreign nationals in and out of the special economic zone in May, however, Lao workers remain.

The US Treasury officially placed the Kings Romans Casino based in Laos on its organized crime sanctions blacklist in 2018.