Laos Confirms Record Number of Covid-19 Cases as Migrant Workers Return

Laos has confirmed 170 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 3,710.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh spoke during the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that Laos had conducted 1,845 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 170 new cases of Covid-19.

While all cases confirmed today are imported cases, the sheer volume has set a new record for daily cases in Laos.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded 10 new cases, Khammouane saw four new cases, Salavanh saw 20 cases, Champasack saw 38 cases, and Savannakhet recorded a whopping 98 cases.

No cases of community spread were recorded, however, the lockdown measures were extended by the National Taskforce yesterday.

The country has 1,132 active cases and has confirmed five Covid deaths.