Laos Confirms 223 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 223 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 4,342.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun spoke during the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that Laos had conducted 1,754 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 233 new cases of Covid-19.

Three cases of community spread were confirmed today, with two cases recorded in Champasack Province and one case in Luang Namtha.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that the cases of community spread involved those who had had contact with infected persons in the past.

Of the imported cases of Covid-19, Vientiane Capital recorded seven new cases, Bolikhamxay saw six cases, Khammouane saw one new case, Savannakhet saw 117 cases, Salavanh recorded 34 cases, and Champasack saw 55 new cases.

3,140 people entered the country yesterday, with 8,121 people now in quarantine across 49 quarantine centers.

Laos now has 1,735 active cases of Covid-19 and has recorded five deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun said that testing in Vientiane Capital continues within villages that had previously been designated as red zones, with 97 tests undertaken in Kaoliao Village and 106 tests undertaken in Nakham Village.

Neither village recorded any positive test results.