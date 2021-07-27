Floodwaters Inundate Savannakhet After Days of Heavy Rain

Villages in Vilabouly, Champhone, and Nong districts of Savannakhet Province have been hit by floods after days of torrential rain.

According to a report by KPL, floods in Savannakhet Province were triggered after days of torrential rain, affecting residences and agricultural land in several villages across three districts.

Many villages in Vilabouly have been inundated, including That Nang Lao, Muang Vang, Ang Kham Villages, and others.

The 28 A road has been completely submerged, making it difficult to provide assistance to flood victims in Vilabouly.

Sakheun Village of Champhone and Keng Lin to Pa Cha Tien villages of Nong district have also been inundated by floodwaters.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, flood warnings were issued in the southern provinces on Sunday.

Several rivers including Xe Bangfai, Xe Champhone-Keng Kok, Xe Don, and others rivers have risen to a high level, while some rivers have already risen to dangerous levels.

Meanwhile, rainfall continues throughout the provinces as authorities warn those residing along the riverbanks to prepare to move their families and belongings.