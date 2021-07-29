43 Percent of Vientiane Capital Now Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Some 1,109,544 first dose vaccines have now been administered across the country, with 425,003 of these administered in Vientiane Capital, reaching nearly 43.8% of the city’s population.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun led the announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that Laos has confirmed 241 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,675.

She said that in the last 24 hours some 2,082 people had been tested for Covid-19.

Vientiane Capital recorded 12 new cases, all imported, while Khammouane recorded three imported cases.

Savannakhet saw 143 imported cases, with Champasack seeing 48 imported cases and Salavanh recording 34 imported cases.

Xayaboury was the sole province to confirm community spread, seeing one locally transmitted case of Covid-19.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that the locally transmitted case was connected to the husband and wife who tested positive for Covid-19 in Xayaboury yesterday.

The country saw 3,057 people enter the country yesterday, with some 9,635 people in quarantine across 58 quarantine centers and 44 quarantine hotels.

Laos now has 2,691 active cases and has recorded six deaths as a result of Covid-19.