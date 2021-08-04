Authorities Announce Outbreak of Covid-19 in Bokeo

Authorities in Bokeo have admitted that a new outbreak of Covid-19 has emerged in the province, particularly in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Ton Pheung District, according to Bokeo Newspaper.

Head of the Bokeo Provincial Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Mr. Khamphaya Phompanya, said in a statement yesterday that Bokeo is facing a “new wave” of Covid-19 as a result of community spread.

“The Luang Namtha Health Department reported that three people who traveled from Bokeo tested positive for Covid-19 last week, while another four new cases were recorded in Luang Namtha on Sunday, each of which originated in Bokeo,” said Mr. Khamphaya.

Community spread in Khammouane Province has also been traced back to Bokeo after a 23-year-old woman who had been working at a restaurant at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone traveled to her hometown of Thakhek.

The woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and has been placed in medical care in Khammouane Province.

“There are 21 people who have close contact with the woman, and one of them recently tested positive for Covid in the SEZ,” said Mr. Khamphaya.

“Four new cases of community spread were recorded in Ton Pheung District yesterday, while the province has a challenge with a new wave of Covid outbreaks,” Mr. Khamphaya added.

The Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) went into lockdown on Friday following four people who had spent time in the area tested positive for Covid-19.