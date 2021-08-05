Laos Confirms 206 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 206 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 7,511.

Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay led the briefing by the National Taskforce, saying that 2,392 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Some 19 new community cases were found across the country, with three in Vientiane Capital and 12 in Bokeo (Ton Pheung), and four in Champasack.

The new cases of community spread in Vientiane Capital involve an employee of a quarantine center and a Vietnamese national who tested positive for Covid-19 prior to leaving the country from Vientiane Capital after working in Bokeo Province.

The third case involved a person who tested positive after leaving a quarantine center after 14 days.

Laos saw 187 new imported cases, with 50 in Vientiane Capital, one in Vientiane Province, four in Bolikhamxay, 74 in Savannakhet, eight in Salavanh, and 50 in Champasack.

The country now has 3,696 people undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Dr. Sisavath reminded listeners that despite having received two doses of a vaccine, they could still become infected with the Covid-19 virus and infect others.