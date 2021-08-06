National Assembly Opens First Extraordinary Session of the Ninth Legislature

The National Assembly opened the first extraordinary session of its ninth legislature on Thursday, with parliament debating measures for addressing the country’s financial woes.

The assembly will also discuss the drug problem, which was declared as a national agenda in May.

National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane delivered the opening remarks before the debate began, with Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh saying the government had set a target to implement the national agendas by the end of 2023, Vientiane Times reports.

President Thongloun Sisoulith and cabinet members were also present at the opening session.

Regarding the financial problems faced by the country, the Prime Minister outlined certain crucial tasks.

The first task is to promote austerity, frugality, and more efficient state spending.

Secondly, the government will attempt to stabilize the national currency, the kip, which has seen inflation in recent months, while the rule of law is to be made more efficient.

Meanwhile, to tackle the country’s drug problem, the government will begin an awareness-raising campaign among the public, amend national drug laws, improve the capacity of law enforcement agencies, and increase international cooperation in the drug enforcement arena.

Finding solutions to the financial and drug problems is “a corrective duty, obligation, and responsibility of the whole of society,” Prime Minister Phankham was quoted as saying by Vientiane Times.

Later in the National Assembly session, parliament will hear a government report on Covid-19.