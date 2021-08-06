Phuket Sandbox Tourist Found Dead

The body of a 57-year-old Swiss woman was discovered by a waterfall in Phuket yesterday, thought to have been raped and killed.

The woman’s body was reported by Natthapong Seedam, a 31-year-old from Wichit Subdistrict.

According to Bangkok Post, the body was found face down in the water among rocks approximately one kilometer from the entrance of Ao Yon waterfall in Wichit Subdistrict.

The body had been covered with a black sheet.

Police believe the woman had died around three days ago, with her passport and name card found at the scene.

She had arrived in Phuket on 13 July from Singapore under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which commenced on 1 July.

The island has opened up to tourists under the initiative, allowing vaccinated international tourists to visit the island without entering quarantine.

The woman had previously visited Phuket in 2019.