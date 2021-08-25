Laos Declines Invitation to Miss Universe 2021 Pageant

Laos has announced it will not send a representative to participate in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in 2021, which will be held in Israel in December.

According to a statement issued by the Miss Universe Laos Organization yesterday, the invitation to participate in the 70th edition of the world’s premier beauty pageant in Eilat, Israel in December 2021, had been declined.

The organization cited the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with particular respect to the Delta variant now spreading across the globe, and the current situation in Laos, saying that limited international and domestic travel was a significant obstacle.

It also mentioned that the difficulties in obtaining an Israel visa are compounded by the fact that the lack of an Israeli embassy in Laos necessitates traveling through Thailand or Vietnam.

The country has also been unable to organize a local Miss Universe Laos 2021 Pageant in the country in order to select a representative to enter the global competition this year.

Christina Lasasimma was the fourth representative from Laos to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, which took place in May in Florida, United States of America.

On-anong Homsombath was the representative in 2018, winning the national costume gong, while Vichitta Phonevilay entered the competition in 2019.