Laos Reopens Schools Online Across the Country Today

The Ministry of Education and Sports has scheduled the reopening of schools online across the country from today.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports, schools for general education across the country, including Vientiane Capital, will begin to open online from 6 September.

Schools in provinces with no community spread of Covid-19 will open for in-person learning.

The notice states that four universities across Laos participated in the school’s inauguration event over the internet via Zoom.

Teachers and employees of general education institutions and students are able to access the “Edu-Sport TV online” channel via Facebook and ESTV’s LaoSAT channel.

Prime Minister of Laos, Dr. Phankham Viphavanh, says that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers must devote more time to training and research instructional methods that are appropriate for the current situation.

He says parents should support their children in school and encourage them to study online at home.

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has encouraged authorities in charge of education and sports in Laos to take on greater duties and enhance the educational system to boost the country’s human resource development.

While schools in Vientiane Capital were due to open earlier, the Vientiane Capital Education and Sports Department issued a notice extending the closure of schools last month, amid fears of community spread of Covid-19 in the capital.