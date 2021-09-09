Laos Confirms 166 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 166 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 16,742.

The country conducted 4,322 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 166 new cases of Covid-19, according to a report by the National Taskforce.

Some 82 community cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with three in Vientiane Capital, eleven in Bokeo, two in Luang Prabang, three in Luang Namtha, 36 in Khammouane, nine in Salavanh, five in Savannakhet, and 13 in Champasack.

The three cases of community spread in Vientiane Capital included a case in Ang Yai Village, Sikhottabong District, a case in Saphangmo, Saysettha District, and a case in Thongkang Village, Sisattanak District.

In Luang Prabang, a person traveled from Sok Yai Village in Vientiane Capital to Luang Prabang and was placed in a state quarantine center, while the other case involved a person with close contact to a previously announced case.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 84 imported cases of Covid-19, with 24 in Vientiane Capital, 10 in Bokeo, 10 in Luang Prabang, six in Khammouane, three in Salavanh, 35 in Savannakhet, and 7 in Champasack.

Total cases in Laos have now reached 16,742 with 4,219 active cases and 16 deaths as a result of Covid-19.