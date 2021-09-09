Salavanh Residents Told To Stock Up On Food Before New Lockdown

Salavanh Province has issued a notice advising residents to prepare food and equipment in advance of a new lockdown in the province.

The province has seen a growing trend in the number of locally acquired Covid-19 cases, prompting authorities to consider a stricter lockdown.

According to a notice issued by the provincial administration office, residents are to purchase and prepare enough food and household items to last through a strict lockdown period.

Shopkeepers and merchants have been strictly prohibited from raising prices during this period or stockpiling goods for sale.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Forestry has said that residents should turn to farming and planting crops in order to remain self-sufficient during this period.

The province recorded 12 new cases today, with nine community cases and three imported cases.

There have been 1,015 cases of Covid-19 in Salavanh Province to date.