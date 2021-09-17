Detainee Infected with Covid-19 On The Run in Luang Prabang

A prisoner undergoing treatment for Covid-19 has fled from hospital in Luang Prabang province.

According to a notice issued by the Luang Prabang Detention and Rehabilitation Center, authorities are now searching for a prisoner who fled after being hospitalized with Covid-19.

The incident occurred at midnight on Wednesday at Phou Mork Hospital in Luang Prabang Province.

The 40-year-old detainee, identified as Mr. Sao Vang, resided in Houay Pien Village, Phonxay District of Luang Prabang.

The man had previously tested positive for the coronavirus before being undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Authorities have encouraged the public to keep an eye out and to contact the police if they have any information that may lead to his capture.

A large number of cases of Covid-19 recorded in Luang Prabang Province have been traced to quarantine centers and residents returning from other provinces.

Meanwhile, some 135 detainees at prisons in Savannakhet Province have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Prisons across the country are strictly following Covid-19 prevention and control measures while authorities work diligently to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 at detention centers.