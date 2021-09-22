Vientiane Capital Signs Off On Flood Protection Project and Public Park

The second phase of a flood protection embankment along the Mekong River in Vientiane Capital is to commence next month.

The eight-kilometer embankment will commence in Sisattanak District and continue into Hatsayfong District, with a public park to be constructed during the final stage of the proejct.

Vientiane Mai reports that Director of the Vientiane Public Works and Transport Department, Mr. Soulivanh Phommahaxay, said the construction project will run from Watnak Village in Sisattanak District downstream through Haddorkkeo Village in Vientiane Capital’s Hatsayfong District.

This new section of erosion protection will be Phase II of the Vientiane Flood Embankment Protection Project, under the Flood and Drought Risk Management and Mitigation Project, and is funded by South Korea in the form of a low-interest loan to the Lao government.

Mr. Soulivanh said that the construction site, which covers some 5.9 hectares in Kengyang Village of Hatsayfong District, would later be developed into a public park.

“The construction of the project, funded by a loan from South Korea and the Lao government, at over USD 67.5 million, will begin in October 2021 and will be complete within 48 months,” Mr. Soulivanh added.

A signing ceremony for the project took place in Vientiane Capital on Friday between the Vientiane Public Works and Transport Department, represented by Mr. Soulivanh Phommahaxay, and the construction contractor, Dongbu Corporation, represented by Mr. Sung Hwan Lee.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital, Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone.