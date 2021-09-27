Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong: All-inclusive Long Stay Packages at Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong

7-Night Stay at HK$ 2,240 | 30-Night Stay at HK$ 8,800

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2021 – Millennials, Gen Z, and those who are looking for a temporary stay during home renovation or relocation can now take advantage of the beyond thoughtful Long Stay Packages at Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong. With the unbeatable rate of HK$ 2,240 nett for 7 nights (HK$320 per night) and HK$8,800 for 30 nights (HK$293 per night), guests can immerse themselves in a cozy furnished room that comes with a myriad of privileges like freshly prepared grab-n-go breakfast daily, weekly laundry and housekeeping services, free coffee and tea, 200Mbps Premium WiFi, free use of gym facilities, and the convenience of a vibrant hub just an 8-minute walk to Causeway Bay or Wanchai MTR Stations.

Urban Residence for the Young and Families

Being a 100% smoke-free and EarthCheck Silver Certified green hotel, Cosmo Hotel, nestled in the heart of the lively metropolis right next to the Happy Valley Racecourse, provides a personal residence for the young and hip crowd who yearn for an escape, as well as loving couples and young, growing families.

Both 7-night & 30-night Long Stay Packages include the following benefits:

Daily Grab-and-Go breakfast for two

Weekly laundry service (up to 7 lbs. per bag)

Weekly full housekeeping service

Free use of gym facilities

In-room Premium WiFi (up to 200 Mbps and 6 devices at a time)

Free coffee and tea





Guaranteed City Convenience in Cosmo Hotel’s Neighbourhood

Long-stay guests can easily experience living in the heart of the city with just a suitcase and a worry-free mind. Located just a short walk away from Causeway Bay and Wanchai which are filled with mega shopping malls, renowned restaurants and local eateries, convenience stores, bars, and many more, Cosmo Hotel has it all covered for people who are looking for a comfortable and hassle-free extended stay.

These packages are available for bookings till 31 December 2021. *

Click here to book the above packages.

Cosmo Hotel is owned and managed by Dorsett Hospitality International. The hotel has increased safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its guests and staff. For details on the hotel’s safety and hygiene protocols, please click here.

*Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to the hotel website.





About Cosmo Hotel, Hong Kong

The 4-star boutique Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong is situated between Wan Chai and Causeway Bay just opposite the Hong Kong Stadium and across from Happy Valley racecourse. With a total of 142 rooms, this boutique hotel has a 100% indoor smoke-free policy. All rooms are color coded orange, yellow, or green with sizes ranging from 15 to 83 sq.m. Free high-speed WiFi is available in all rooms and public areas in the hotel. A mere 8 minutes’ walk from the hotel is Causeway Bay subway station and Times Square shopping mall. Breeze on the 5/F offers free coffee, tea, fruit, and snacks. The Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong is an EarthCheck Silver Certified Green Hotel and is managed by Dorsett Hospitality International. For more details, please visit www.cosmohotel.com.hk.

#CosmoHotelHongKong