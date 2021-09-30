When Red Meets Purple: Samsonite Red Launches “BTS x Samsonite Red” Collection

Collection features 11 products that reflects the retro pop mood of BTS’s “Dynamite” Concept

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 September 2021 – Samsonite RED, the global contemporary business casual bag brand launches ‘BTS X Samsonite Red’ collection, combining the musical theme of BTS’ song ‘Dynamite’ and the ‘From Red to Purple’ campaign together.

Inspired by their hit song ‘Dynamite’, this collection features a total of 11 products including suitcases, backpacks, crossbody bags and travel accessories, reflecting the retro pop music theme showcased from the song and music video. ‘Dynamite’, BTS’ first No.1 song on Billboard ‘Hot 100’ songs chart, received worldwide attention by delivering a message of hope to global fans in the pandemic with energetic rhythm and lively performance. The song also made it on the list of the ‘500 Greatest Songs of All Time’ by prestigious U.S. magazine Rolling Stone.

As purple become the symbolic color of BTS, the BTS X Samsonite Red collection also features the alike Sheer Violet as key theme color. The luggage, which are launched in 18-inch and 22-inch sizes respectively, come with a sliver plate in the front and are engraved with both the ‘Dynamite’ logo and silhouettes of the seven members dancing. Each suitcase comes equipped with graphic-inspired luggage stickers featuring lyrics of ‘Dynamite’ such as ‘Tonight’, ‘Ping Pong’, and ‘Stars’, allowing fans to customize the cover of the luggage. The interior features a pastel-toned sky-blue color that echoes with the ‘Dynamite’ artwork.

The collection also features a mini carry-on bag that can either be hand-carried or attached to the carry handle of luggage, and a mini case that can be hooked onto a bag or luggage. The mini carry-on bag comes with a strap embroidered with ‘Dynamite’ logo and can be transformed into a crossbody bag. The spacious storage makes it an ideal companion for occasions such as short-haul trips and camping!

Available in limited quantities only in Korea, the more special backpacks and crossbody bags are embroidered with ‘Dynamite’-inspired artwork. The backpack consists of a dedicated laptop compartment that fits 15.6-inch laptop model, and a smart sleeve that can fit onto the luggage trolley handle, making it more convenient. Various travel accessories such as card holders, pouches, name tags, passport covers and neck pillows that drew on the ‘Dynamic’ concept, are also launched to suit individual tastes and needs of consumers. In addition, the entire interior lining of the product (except neck pillow and name tag) is equipped with antimicrobial technology by Microban®.

Paul Melkebeke, President, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Samsonite said, “The red of Samsonite Red and the purple of BTS are the first and last colors of the rainbow. This ‘BTS X Samsonite Red’ collection consists of a wide range of products too, aiming to satisfy the tastes of the generation Z which is diverse like rainbow. In the ‘From Red to Purple’ campaign video, the light beam shows both red and purple along with disco pop background music. It represents the beautiful encounter between Samsonite Red and BTS.”

The ‘BTS X Samsonite Red’ collection will debut in Korea on Sep 30, 2021, with a special pop-up store at Hyundai Department Store’s Sinchon branch until the end of October. In addition to the pop-up store, the collection can be purchased at the official online mall and Hyundai H-Mall on the same day and can also be purchased at the Samsonite Red stores from October 8 (Fri).

The collection will be launching officially in November in Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

About Samsonite Red

Samsonite Red was launched in 2010 targeting young consumers of Millennials and Generation Z. With a variety of product offerings for men’s, women’s and unisex, from backpacks to cross-body bags, tote bags, and suitcases, it has established itself as an urban casual brand for college students and young professionals, by providing bags and luggage with stylish design and excellent quality that can be used in both daily life and business activities. With its popularity, Samsonite Red has successfully established strong presence in more than 20 countries around the world and is continuously growing.

