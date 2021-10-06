Three Men Arrested in Massive Luang Prabang Drug Haul

Three men have been arrested in Luang Prabang Province after authorities seized more than three million methamphetamine tablets.

The three drug traffickers were caught with a cargo of 3.4 million methamphetamine tablets, Luang Prabang News reports.

Deputy General-Director of the Luang Prabang Department of Public Security, Lieutenant Colonel Somboun Thanavanh, says authorities received a tipoff from concerned citizens regarding the transport of illegal drugs from Oudomxay to Luang Prabang.

Mr. Sida Lao, a 27-year-old resident of Luang Prabang province, Mr. Bee Thammachith, a 27-year-old, and Mr. Bengly, a 29-year-old resident of Oudomxay province, were all detained in August, said Lieutenant Colone Somboun Thanavanh.

In a major haul, police seized the packages of methamphetamine tablets, LAK 5 million and THB 1 million in cash, three vehicles, one amphetamine grinder, as well as illicit handguns and ammunition.

“This bust is one of the largest ever made in Luang Prabang Province,” said Lieutenant Colonel Somboun.

The Lao government has declared drug prevention and control a national agenda, which calls for decisive action and the participation of multiple sectors to combat the narcotics threat.

The death penalty remains in place for drug trafficking offenses in Laos and is believed by lawmakers to be one of the most powerful deterrents.

Laos is now facing serious social problems related to widespread drug abuse and trafficking, jeopardizing social security and order.