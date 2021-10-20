Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong and HKUST Business School Join Hands to Nurture Business Talents

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 October 2021 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (“Mead Johnson”) is partnering with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School in “Corporate Project” in Fall & Winter Semester 2021. The partnership offers a vital opportunity for HKUST Business School undergraduate students to work in teams on a business project that allows them to apply concepts, knowledge, skills, and methodologies learned from courses.

Professional teams from Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong and HKUST Business School meet at Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong’s office to kick-off “Corporate Project” in Fall & Winter Semester 2021.

HKUST Business School has been organising “Corporate Project” since 2008, providing the opportunity for young business talents from around the globe to contribute their skills and knowledge to leading corporate partners from various industries, not-for-profit organisations and the government through planning business projects.

Leveraging HKUST Business School’s outstanding academic foundation in business management and Mead Johnson’s practical industry experience, the partnership aims to establish a platform to nurture future business talents by providing authentic business scenario and challenges for them to put their skills into practice. This three-way partnership is not only benefiting the students by providing development opportunities and consulting experience for them, but also allowing Mead Johnson to gain valuable business insights and innovative ideas from young business undergraduates.

“At Mead Johnson, our mission is to nourish the best start in life. We are thrilled to partner with HKUST Business School and nurture the next generation. We will go beyond providing high quality infant and child nutrition products and enrich our youth with category leadership expertise. We strive to let them thrive and have a positive impact on the society.” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

Professor Coral Puig Garrigo, Advisor to the “Corporate Project” and Adjunct Assistant Professor of Marketing from HKUST Business School added, “We are extremely grateful for the support from Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong as a leading company in the infant & child nutrition industry in providing our undergraduate students an invaluable industry experience as part of their experiential learning at HKUST Business School. In the coming few months, students will work closely with seasoned professionals from Mead Johnson to drive business development using their skills and knowledge gained from their business courses.”

