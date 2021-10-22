Become Unbeatable – AOC Launches AGON 4 Series

AOC’s formidable flagship AGON PRO expands with AGON 4 Series for professional and enthusiast gamers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 October 2021 – AOC, the world’s no. 1 gaming monitor specialist, has launched the AGON 4 Series. Part of its newly-branded AGON PRO line for professional team gamers and individuals seeking stardom within the global gaming community, the new AGON 4 series has already received industry acclaim achieving the Red Dot Design Award.

“AOC’s AGON monitors have long been the global gold standard for gamers pursuing victory in eSports, rather than simply the life of a weekend warrior,” comments Kevin Wu, General Manager, MMD Singapore. “For gamers at this level, certain renowned AGON models live on as the legends of a fast-moving high-tech arena.”

All AGON 4 Series models boast unbeatable gaming-monitor specifications for the blistering performance demanded by this target market. MiniLED display technology will, in particular, offer bright, detailed imagery, accurate color reproduction, and an ultra-high contrast ratio with deeper blacks and brighter whites, all for high quality gaming performance.

The complete AGON 4 Series uses fast IPS panels and offers a 1.0ms response time (GTG), VESA Display HDR certification, logo projection and lighting effects. Clearly, with the AGON PRO Series, AOC has created top-end gaming monitors with ultra-competitive features designed to blow away any contenders.

The first models to fly the AGON 4 Series ‘PRO’ flag will include the impressive AG254FG, featuring a blazingly fast 360Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync anti-tearing technology for stunning eSports visual impact. The AG274QXM, meanwhile, adopts breakthrough miniLED technology, and the AG274UXP offers 4K resolution visuals and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. At a size of 31.5 inches, the AG324UX boasts twin HDMI 2.1 ports, and 4K resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The ‘AGON’ brand is already well established among the gaming elite. Since its inception by AOC in 2016, AGON has been responsible for shaping monitor development in the gaming industry, leading the way and influencing specifications for the benefit of those who will remain Unbeatable, whether professionals or aspiring enthusiast gamers.

Continues, Wu, “The AGON PRO range builds on the already considerable success of our flagship AGON brand. eSports are taking the world by storm, and thousands of new participants are flocking to join. Producing ‘benchmark’ monitors for this global community is our ongoing goal and customer satisfaction at the top of our agenda.”

The AGON 4 Series comes in three different panel sizes:

Model Panel Size Type Resolution Response Time HDMI2.1 USB-C HDR AG254FG G-sync 24.5″ IPS 1920×1080@360Hz 1ms HDR400 AG254FZ G-sync Compatible 24.5″ IPS 1920×1080@240Hz 1ms HDR400 AG274FZ G-sync Compatible 27″ IPS 1920×1080@260Hz 1ms HDR400 AG274QG G-sync Ultimate 27″ IPS 2560×1440@240Hz 1ms HDR400 AG274QX G-sync Compatible 27″ IPS 2560×1440@170Hz 1ms HDR400 AG274QZP 27″ IPS 2560×1440@260Hz 1ms HDR600 AG274QXM 27″ Mini LED IPS 2560×1440@165Hz 1ms ✓ HDR1000 AG274UXP G-sync Compatible 27″ IPS 3840×2160@144Hz 1ms ✓ ✓ HDR600 AG324UX 31.5″ IPS 3840×2160@144Hz 1ms ✓ ✓ HDR400

AG254FG is available in Singapore and Taiwan now, for more product information, please visit : WWW.AOC.COM

Images: Download

About Agon by AOC:

AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

About AOC:

Sold in over 120 countries, AOC is a market leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With more than 50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment is emphasized through AOC’s slogan: ‘Vision at Heart’ – at AOC, we’ve kept the hearts of our users in our vision, and we’ve kept their vision in our heart. Find out more about AOC at www.aoc.com

#AOC