Vietnam Supports Laos in Fight Against Covid-19

The Vietnamese government has provided Laos with a donation of USD 2.21 million as well as medical equipment worth over USD 5,000 in support of efforts to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

A handover ceremony was held on Monday between Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Dung, and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam, Mr. Sengphet Houngbounyuang, KPL reports.

Mr. Sengphet expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese government for its generous contribution to Laos in its effort to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

Vietnam has provided Laos with several monetary donations to assist with its fight against Covid-19 since the pandemic began, as well as support in the form of medical equipment and medical personnel.

The two countries have vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder and work together to help each other overcome the outbreaks in their respective nations.