Laos Sees Second Day of Record Covid-19 Numbers



Laos has confirmed another record day of Covid-19 cases, reaching 1,170 new cases across the country, with three new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,179 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,170 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,165 cases of community spread and five imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 67-year-old man in Phonhin, Nan District, Luang Prabang Province passed away from Covid-19 on Tuesday at the Luang Prabang provincial hospital. He had suffered from kidney disease and high blood pressure and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 59-year-old man in Huayhong, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital passed away on Wednesday at Mittaphap Hospital. He had suffered from arthritis and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 29-year-old woman in Namong, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Wednesday at Mittaphap Hospital. She had suffered from diabetes and he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 589 cases across 194 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 115 cases in 33 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 59 cases across 26 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 28 cases across 13 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 42 cases across 16 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 124 cases across 41 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 80 cases across 19 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 135 cases across 45 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded five cases across two villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 109 cases of community spread were recorded, with six cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 44 cases.

Pak Ou District saw three cases, Chomphet District saw 49 cases, Pak Saeng District saw four cases, Nan District saw one case, Phonthong District saw one case, and Phonxay District saw one case.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 154 cases recorded, with 96 in Namtha, 23 in Viengphoukam, and two in Nalae District.

In Bokeo Province there were 18 cases across 12 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were five cases across two villages in two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 167 cases, 20 in Vankham, 46 in Thoulakhom, 11 in Phonhong, one in Muengfueng, seven in KeoOudom, 17 in Hinherb, 12 in Kasy, and 52 in Muen District.

Champasack Province saw 27 cases today across 16 villages in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 15 cases, with 13 in Thakhek and two in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,699 active cases of Covid-19, with 76 confirmed deaths, and 44,061 total cases.

Meanwhile, 532 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.