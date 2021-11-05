Laos Confirms 959 New Cases of Covid-19 and One New Death

Laos has recorded 959 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today and one new death.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 8,394 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 959 new cases confirmed.

There were 948 cases of community spread and 11 imported cases across the country.

New Death

A 53-year-old woman in Meun District, Vientiane Province, passed away at a field hospital in Phonhong yesterday evening. She had suffered from hypertension and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Four members of her household tested positive for Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 415 cases across 155 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 93 cases in 26 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 49 cases across 14 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 13 cases across 11 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 26 cases across 11 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 67 cases across 26 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 41 cases across 17 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 103 cases across 42 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded ten cases across six villages.

– Sungthong District recorded two cases across two villages.

Five more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 86 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 35 cases.

Chomphet District saw 44 cases, Ngoi District saw five cases, and Phoukhoun District saw one case.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 184 cases across 45 villages in four districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 27 cases across 13 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 27 cases across six villages in two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 74 cases across 30 villages in six districts.

Champasack Province saw 23 cases today across 15 villages in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 42 cases across 11 villages in two districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,262 active cases of Covid-19, with 77 confirmed deaths, and 45,020 total cases.

Meanwhile, 554 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.