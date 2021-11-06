TRON Founder Justin Sun Confirms Attendance at Singapore FinTech Festival 2021

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 November 2021 – On November 6, TRON’s official account announced that Justin Sun, founder of TRON, will attend SFF 2021 Singapore Fintech Festival and will deliver a keynote speech.

Organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is the world’s largest gathering for the FinTech community. SFF 2021 will take place from November 8 to 12 as a hybrid digital and physical event, welcoming guests both online and offline. The first two days (November 9-10) of the SFF will feature a hybrid conference and exhibition; and on November 11 and 12, participants can attend this global summit online and at physical venues as well. The online conference covers themed forum sessions, online exhibitions, one-to-one media collaboration, and workshops.

In addition to TRON, industry giants such as AMTD Group, Microsoft, Ant Group, Tencent, Mastercard, Temasek, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, HSBC, and PayPal have also confirmed participation in SFF 2021.

The theme for SFF 2021 is “Web 3.0”. This event will provide global professionals with an opportunity to discuss together how Web 3.0 and key technological breakthroughs will drive financial services forward. In particular, the conference will investigate the three far-reaching factors that may reshape financial services in the next decade, including reconfiguration of financial products and services delivery through embedded finance (EmFi), decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital currencies, integration of ESG into the core design of financial services, as well as wide adoption of foundational digital infrastructure (digital identity, trusted data exchanges, and interoperable payment systems as well as consent systems).

The 2021 Singapore FinTech Festival will also host deep-dive sessions, where participants will explore how Web 3.0 can be used to enhance the efficiency of financial intermediation, advance key objectives such as green finance and financial inclusion, and examine the impact on financial regulation and supervision.

TRON, one of the top three public chains in the world, has been invited to this FinTech Festival. Founded by Justin Sun in 2018, TRON went on a fast track to grow into an industry leader within only a few years and is now among the top three public chains across the globe. Today, it boasts an all-round blockchain ecosystem with 60 million users, over 2.5 billion transactions, and the world’s highest stablecoin circulating supply.

The fifth SFF held in 2020 featured an online fintech exhibition. The event had over 560 speakers delivering presentations at the forum and more than 500 businesses attending, and it hosted more than 100 innovative PITCH events, which together attracted a total of 60,000 attendees from 160 countries and regions. Cumulative views of the forum totaled 3.5 million.