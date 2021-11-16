Laos Examines Expressway Route to Vietnam



The Government of Laos is discussing plans for a new expressway running from Vientiane through Xaysomboun, Xieng Khouang and Houaphan provinces to the Vietnamese border.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a videoconference where it identified the key locations of the expressway corridor, which will end at the Nam Soy border crossing with Vietnam, according to Vientiane Times.

The Department of Roads, under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, was assigned the role of discussing and inspecting locations through which the expressway will pass, in collaboration with provincial and capital departments of public works and transport.

A report will be presented to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, which will approve the major locations of the route.

Following a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in July, the project has been proposed under a Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model, and would be named the Vientiane-Xaysomboun-Xiengkhouang-Houaphan Expressway.

According to Vientiane Times, the expressway will begin at the intersection of National Road 13 South in KM 21 village, Xaythany District in Vientiane Capital.

In Xaysomboun province, the road will pass through Longxan district, link to Anouvong district, and then pass through Longcheng district, while in Xieng Khuang province, the proposed connecting point will be Xieng Neua Village in Phaxay District, connecting to Na Hoi Village in Paek District, Khai Yot Ngum Village in Paek district, and then Muang Kham village, connecting to Namnat Village in Kham district.

In Houaphan Province, the road will run through Nasala Village in Huameuang District, then through Samneua District and Viengxay District. From Huayheung Village in Viengxay District, it will run to the Vietnamese border.

Residents in the northern provinces are reportedly overjoyed to hear about the project, as the expressway will provide a more convenient route for travel and transportation.

The new expressway, which will link Vientiane Capital with northern Laos and Vietnam, is expected to be connected with the northern expressway, which currently links Vientiane with Vang Vieng, connecting it to the border with China.