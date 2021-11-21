Laos Confirms 921 New Cases of Covid-19 and Six Deaths



Laos has recorded 921 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today and six new deaths.



The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,259 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 921 new cases confirmed.

There were 911 cases of community spread and ten imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

An 88-year-old woman in Watthard Village, Luang Prabang City, Luang Prabang Province, passed away yesterday evening at the hospital. She suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 88-year-old Vietnamese national in Phonxay Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Setthathirath Hospital. He had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 71-year-old man in Sisamoungkhoun Village, Paksan District, Bolikhamxay Province, passed away yesterday at hospital. He suffered from hypertension and diabetes. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 39-year-old man in Nam Ang Village, Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday at the hospital. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 62-year-old man in Amon Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday morning at hospital. He suffered from hypertension, kidney disease, and diabetes. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 51-year-old woman in Somsavanh Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. She suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and liver disease. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 359 cases across 161 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 69 cases in 31 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 34 cases across 14 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 34 cases across 11 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 37 cases across 24 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 67 cases across 31 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 44 cases across 17 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 64 cases across 31 villages.

– Sangthong District recorded seven cases across six villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 123 cases of community spread were recorded, across 38 villages in nine districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 52 cases today across eight villages in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 29 cases across 15 villages in three districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 31 cases today across 20 villages in six districts.

Champasack Province saw 81 cases today across 39 villages in ten districts.

Khammouane Province saw eight cases across four villages in two districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,964 active cases of Covid-19, with 132 confirmed deaths, and 62,160 total cases.

Meanwhile, 683 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

