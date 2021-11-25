Chinese Private Security Firm Provides Security Services Along Laos-China Railway



A private security firm based in China has won the contract to provide security services for the Vientiane to Boten section of the Laos-China Railway.

Frontier Services Group, a Chinese private security firm providing security, logistics, insurance and infrastructure services for clients operating in frontier markets, has been chosen to monitor the security of the new railway.

The company was founded by American businessman and former US Navy Seal, Erik Prince and has a major presence in Africa.

The company has been deeply involved in the security consulting and supporting work of the Laos-China Railway during construction period, according to the company’s website, undertakng risk assessment along the construction line, security training for overseas employees, personal security of the Laos-China Railway headquarters, and security system design for the operation period.

Frontier Services Limited Manager, Mr. Gua Jia Kai says the company has now begun implementing security measures along the railway, providing 160 people to guard each station as well as at freight stations and warehouses.

“The company’s major role is railway safety, which is monitored on a regular basis to verify that no railway construction components have been stolen, as well as to ensure that there are no issues while trains are running on the tracks,” Mr. Gua Jia Kai told the media.

“Security work is currently in the pilot phase, but will be ramped up with additional employees being added once the Laos-China Railway is fully operational,” he added.

Residents have expressed concern about the safety of the railway after components have been stolen and cables cut in recent months.

A man was been arrested in Vientiane Capital for stealing railway construction components along the Laos-China Railway in September, while two people have been electrocuted while attempting to cut electrified cables.

Laos has announced that the Laos-China Railway is scheduled to officially open on 3 December this year.

The Laos-China Railway runs some 426 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and traverses 62 km of bridges. It runs from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.

—

