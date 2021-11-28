Thailand to Open Nong Khai Land Border With Laos Next Month



Thailand has further eased entry regulations for travelers from abroad, including arrivals by land at the Nong Khai border checkpoint.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday approved the easing of entry regulations for international arrivals, including returning Thais and foreign residents.

The eased restrictions will facilitate travel under three travel schemes, including the TEST & GO, Sandbox Program, and Quarantine, effective from 16 December, according to a press release by TAT News.

The press release states that in addition to arrival by air, travelers will be allowed to enter by land at Nong Khai’s border checkpoint, starting 24 December provided that they meet the vaccination and testing requirements.

In addition, instead of a one-night waiting period in a hotel, on arrival testing will be conducted with an antigen test.

Travel must be from the approved list of countries (currently 63, including Laos) where travelers must have stayed for 21 days or more. Returning Thais and foreign residents, who previously traveled from Thailand, are exempt from this requirement.

Meanwhile, an insurance policy with coverage of no less than USD 50,000 must be purchased, while Thais and foreign residents who have national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

All arrivals over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel to Thailand, and must have a negative test result 72 hours prior to the travel date. Travelers must also register for a Thailand Pass to be able to enter the country.