Miss Grand Laos Spices Up Pageant with Papaya Salad Costume



Miss Grand Laos 2021, Ms. Daomixay Pachansitti, has spiced up the national costume competition at the Miss Grand International 2021 pageant with a piece inspired by payapa salad.

Some fifty-nine ensembles were exhibited before spectators yesterday evening during the 2021 Miss Grand International national costume competition at Bangkok’s Show DC Hall, which was streamed live to audiences around the world.

Costumes worn by pageant contestants were inspired by their countries’ myths, folklore, festivals, and apparently, even foods.

The surprisingly delectable selection has drawn both praise and criticism from the public in Laos, however, there is no doubt that it is both creative and original.

The costume was designed by Saykeo Sittavong of Laos, who said of the piece, “Tammakhoung (Papaya Salad) is our national dish. It is sweet and sour, spicy and salty and it’s what first comes to mind when we talk about Lao food.”

Meanwhile, Thailand’s puppetry ensemble was based on the Ramayana epic, while Vietnam’s contestant was dressed as a blue angel to honor her country’s frontline workers.

Cambodia entered a costume inspired by the world heritage site, Angkor Wat.

Laos’ 23-year-old Daomixay Pachansitti was selected as the country’s fifth Miss Grand Laos on 25 October at Le Thatluang D’oR Boutique Hotel in Vientiane Capital.