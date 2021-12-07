Laos Confirms 1,378 New Cases of Covid-19



Laos has recorded 1,378 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,792 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,378 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,372 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 46-year-old man in Phonmee Tai Village, Viengkham District, Vientiane Province, passed away on Sunday evening in hospital. He had suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. No information was provided as to whether the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 42-year-old man in That Mueang Village, Sam Neua District, Houaphan Province, passed away yesterday evening. He had suffered from diabetes and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 87-year-old woman in Sisoumseun Village, Hinboun District, Khammouane Province, passed away on Saturday evening. She had suffered from hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 60-year-old man in Lattanalangsy Tai Village, Kaysone Phomvihane City, Savannakhet Province, passed away this morning at a field hospital. He had suffered from diabetes, kidney disease, and partial paralysis. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 562 cases across 192 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 119 cases in 31 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 58 cases across 17 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 28 cases across 16 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 46 cases across 25 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 110 cases across 40 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 74 cases across 21 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 103 cases across 34 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded three cases across three villages.

– Sungthong District recorded six cases across five villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 71 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 49 cases, Xiengngern District saw four cases, Pak Ou District saw 14 cases, ang Ngoy District saw two cases.

Xieng Khouang Province saw 101 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 69 cases today across 22 villages in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 25 across 14 villages in six districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 238 cases today.

Champasack Province saw 22 cases today across ten villages in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 30 cases today across seven villages in two districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,059 active cases of Covid-19, with 214 confirmed deaths, and 82,082 total cases.

Meanwhile, 664 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 55.33% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 44.06%.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

