Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park Hold Grand Opening



Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park held a grand opening event on Saturday, kicking off the start of streamlined services facilitating transportation.

The event was presided by Prime Minister of Laos, Dr. Phankham Viphavanh, who officiated the ceremony by pulling a lever that launched the proceedings.

The PM also struck a special gong nine times to wish the project good luck, much as was done during a religious ceremony held for the Laos-China Railway the day before.

Shortly afterward, he cut a ribbon that set off trucks loaded with freight bound for Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park have been constructed on over 382 hectares of land in Dongphosy Village, Hadsaifong District, in Vientiane Capital under a 50-year concession period.

The developer, Vientiane Logistics Park Co. Ltd, says the facilities will offer comprehensive services related to freight transport and cross-border transport logistics.

Construction of the two facilities began in December 2020 and is expected to be fully complete within two years.

Chairman of Vientiane Logistics Park Co., Ltd, Mr. Chanthone Sitthixay, said at the opening ceremony that when the two facilities are fully operational they will have important outcomes for the economy and the people of Laos.

“Our facilities are part of the Party and government’s efforts to transform Laos from a landlocked country to a “land-inked” country and provide ‘Land Link Transit Transport Services’ for the region and the world,” he noted.

The dry port facility is to link with the Laos-China Railway which officially opened on Friday, with a view to transporting freight to European markets by rail.

Shipments of goods from Southeast Asia to Europe by rail could take just over ten days, compared to the 45 days currently experienced when making shipments by sea.

Minister of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Viengsavath Siphandone, said the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park would cut the cost of logistics and increase trade competitiveness for Laos.

“This will be a significant contribution to driving economic growth,” he said.

The government has pledged to continue supporting the project by providing opportunities for investors and offering tax breaks and other incentives.