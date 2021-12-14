Laos Confirms 1,358 New Cases of Covid-19, No New Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,358 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with no new deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,068 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,358 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,357 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

No new deaths were recorded today.



Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 705 cases in nine districts.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 71 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 55 cases, Chomphet District saw three cases, Pak Ou District saw three cases, Ngoy District saw three cases, Phonxay District saw one case, and Xiengngern District saw one case.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 110 cases in four districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 78 cases today in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 25 cases in four districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 101 cases today in ten districts.

Champasack Province saw 18 cases today in five districts.

Khammouane Province saw 45 cases today in four districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 12,143 active cases of Covid-19, with 250 confirmed deaths, and 91,816 total cases.

Meanwhile, 429 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 57.88% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 44.87%.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.